Brent Magid Sells 26,804 Shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Brent Magid sold 26,804 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,540.80. This represents a 75.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 4.4%

LEE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,457. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

