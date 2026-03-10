Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 12.2% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 and last traded at GBX 12.64. 101,681,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 17,861,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7 to GBX 13 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -750.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £184.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.71.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

