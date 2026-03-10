IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Up 21.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shot up 21.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.15 and last traded at GBX 23.13. 36,311,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 22,765,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of £221.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.89.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

