Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 10338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.