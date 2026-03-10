Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading 9.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.7750. Approximately 4,438,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,217,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Critical Metals by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Critical Metals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

