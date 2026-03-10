Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.65 and last traded at GBX 38.74. Approximately 11,419,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 948% from the average daily volume of 1,089,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.10.
KETL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.50.
Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.
Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly.
Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how, expanding into complementary products and technologies.
