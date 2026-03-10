Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.6650, but opened at $66.59. Finning International shares last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 251 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82.

Finning International last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion.

Finning International Inc operates as the world's largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company's core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

