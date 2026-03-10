Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6.77, with a volume of 139334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Beowulf Mining Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.12. The company has a market cap of £4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Beowulf Mining alerts:

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (3.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.