Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 2558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -585.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

