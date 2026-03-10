Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 31,238 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Avolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

