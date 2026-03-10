Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Neptune Insurance (NP)

Neptune Insurance (NYSE: NP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2026 – Neptune Insurance had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Neptune Insurance was upgraded by Mizuho from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from $26.00.

2/23/2026 – Neptune Insurance was given a new $24.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

2/20/2026 – Neptune Insurance was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Neptune Insurance was given a new $30.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/19/2026 – Neptune Insurance had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Neptune Insurance was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from $26.00.

2/17/2026 – Neptune Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Neptune Insurance was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from $25.00.

In related news, Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

