Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.6340. 6,653,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,696,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

