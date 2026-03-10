Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $41.3344. Recruit shares last traded at $41.3409, with a volume of 1,854 shares changing hands.
Recruit Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.59.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.
Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.
