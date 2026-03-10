Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $596.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $596.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.77.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $39.71 on Tuesday, reaching $500.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,583. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 58,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.83, for a total value of $27,479,532.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,934 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,027.22. The trade was a 49.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,646.35. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,974,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,689,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,316,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,850,544,000 after purchasing an additional 763,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,097,000 after purchasing an additional 520,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 interim results — Vertex announced that the Week‑36 interim analysis from the RAINIER Phase 3 trial of povetacicept met the primary and all secondary endpoints, strengthening the drug’s profile in IgA nephropathy and supporting the company’s push into kidney disease. Business Wire: Vertex RAINIER interim results

Positive Phase 3 interim results — Vertex announced that the Week‑36 interim analysis from the RAINIER Phase 3 trial of povetacicept met the primary and all secondary endpoints, strengthening the drug’s profile in IgA nephropathy and supporting the company’s push into kidney disease. Positive Sentiment: Wide media and market pickup — major outlets and biotech press flagged the trial success and framed povetacicept as a central growth opportunity for Vertex, driving acute investor interest and higher trading volume. CNBC: Vertex passes key test

Wide media and market pickup — major outlets and biotech press flagged the trial success and framed povetacicept as a central growth opportunity for Vertex, driving acute investor interest and higher trading volume. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets and adding coverage — multiple firms raised price targets or set fresh buy ratings (examples: Oppenheimer to $600, HC Wainwright to $641, Bank of America to $598, Citigroup to $585, Jefferies initiated at $580), signaling consensus upside based on the new data. Benzinga: Analyst price target raises

Analysts lifting targets and adding coverage — multiple firms raised price targets or set fresh buy ratings (examples: Oppenheimer to $600, HC Wainwright to $641, Bank of America to $598, Citigroup to $585, Jefferies initiated at $580), signaling consensus upside based on the new data. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary reinforces buy thesis — additional analyst notes (BMO, William Blair, others) emphasize best‑in‑class potential for povetacicept and sustained cash-flow strength from Vertex’s CF franchise. TipRanks: Analyst reactions

Broker commentary reinforces buy thesis — additional analyst notes (BMO, William Blair, others) emphasize best‑in‑class potential for povetacicept and sustained cash-flow strength from Vertex’s CF franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation checks follow the rally — coverage questioning whether the stock remains fairly priced is appearing as investors reassess multiple expansion given the new growth runway. Yahoo Finance: Is VRTX still fairly priced?

Valuation checks follow the rally — coverage questioning whether the stock remains fairly priced is appearing as investors reassess multiple expansion given the new growth runway. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/premarket context — mentions in broader market premarket coverage show VRTX is leading movers but subject to overall market direction. Barron’s: Premarket movers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

