Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 112,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 477,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -1.62.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

