Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 10th (ALEC, AMIGY, CLRB, CRWD, DNTH, ECVT, EDIT, FSS, HESAY, HIMS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $510.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $487.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at JonesTrading from a hold rating to a buy rating. JonesTrading currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has $700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $670.00.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.50 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Arete Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50.

