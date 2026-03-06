Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,327.69. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 136,789 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $649,747.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,949,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,452.75. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,623 shares of company stock worth $2,822,188. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,987 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

