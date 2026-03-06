GIXXU’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:GIXXU)

GIXXU’s (NASDAQ:GIXXU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 9th. GIXXU had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GIXXU Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GIXXU opened at $10.03 on Friday. GIXXU has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GIXXU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIXXU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.