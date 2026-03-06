Short Interest in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Increases By 21.5%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,214 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 29th total of 33,923 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OILD opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $240.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -1.75.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

