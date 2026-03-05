Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

2/17/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $411.00 to $441.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $606.00 to $607.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was given a new $591.00 price target by HC Wainwright.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $495.00 to $558.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $546.00 to $541.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $577.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $445.00 to $466.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $478.00 to $518.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

1/27/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $606.00 price target on the stock, up from $414.00.

1/26/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $535.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $475.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “sector perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $546.00 price target on the stock, up from $455.00.

1/21/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/12/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from “market perform” to “outperform”.

1/6/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Wolfe Research from “peer perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $548.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 945 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $459,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,054.65. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $126,451.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,743,185.05. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.