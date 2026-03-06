Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $315.00 to $331.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.96.

Shares of ADSK opened at $264.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.01 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

