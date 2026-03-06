Block (NYSE:XYZ) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

XYZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $72.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Block Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE XYZ opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Block has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $517,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 503,784 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,200. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,555 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $225,422.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 231,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,323.42. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Featured Stories

