B. Riley Financial Cuts Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Price Target to $8.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Financial from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The stock has a market cap of $515.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.59). Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,346,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 48.7% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 3,684,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 1,206,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,966,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 843,965 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

