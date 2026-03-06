Reviewing Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB) & Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvilex has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Nuvilex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Nuvilex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvilex 1 0 0 0 1.00 Akebia Therapeutics 2 0 4 1 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuvilex and Akebia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 353.78%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvilex.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvilex and Akebia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvilex N/A -7.76% -6.63% Akebia Therapeutics -2.26% -16.70% -1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvilex and Akebia Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvilex N/A N/A $30.66 million ($1.39) -0.47 Akebia Therapeutics $236.20 million 1.35 -$5.34 million ($0.02) -59.50

Nuvilex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvilex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics beats Nuvilex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvilex



PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte. Ltd. and Austrianova Singapore Pte. Ltd. to use the Cell-in-the-Box technology for cancer treatment. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Akebia Therapeutics



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients. It offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with DD-CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. The company’s product pipeline includes AKB-9090, a drug targeting critical-care indications; and AKB-10108, a drug targeting conditions related to premature birth. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

