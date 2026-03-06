Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp set a $10.00 price objective on Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

NYSE NUVB opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.50. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 325.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 852.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,708,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 2,424,109 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,000 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

