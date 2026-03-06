ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARKO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARKO in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

ARKO Stock Performance

ARKO opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. ARKO has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $695.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ARKO had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARKO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARKO in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ARKO by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARKO in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ARKO Company Profile

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

Further Reading

