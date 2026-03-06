Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Price Target at $48.97

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.4667.
AORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Artivion in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Artivion
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Stock Performance
NYSE:AORT opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.36 and a beta of 1.60. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
More Artivion News
Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue) and showed ~19% YoY revenue growth, supporting the growth narrative and analyst conviction. MarketBeat – Artivion Earnings Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference — a near‑term event where guidance, commercialization updates or product milestones could be disclosed and re‑ignite buy‑side interest. Artivion to Participate in Oppenheimer Conference
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying (notably Invesco’s sizable Q4 add and other funds increasing exposure) can provide steadier bid support and signals professional investor confidence. MarketBeat – Institutional Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” with elevated price targets), which helps sentiment but may already be priced in. MarketBeat – Analyst Ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces highlight portfolio expansion and relative EPS performance on the NYSE Composite — useful narrative fuel but not an immediate catalyst. Kalkine – Portfolio Expansion Article
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling March 2–4: CEO James Mackin sold 17,887 shares (~$676k), EVP Lance Berry sold ~6,316 shares (~$238k), other senior execs (SVPs, CAO Amy Horton and others) sold multiple tranches. Markets often interpret concentrated senior‑level sales as a negative near‑term signal despite insiders retaining large stakes. See filings and coverage. SEC Form 4 – Mackin Benzinga – CCO Trade Benzinga – Lance Berry Sale
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.
Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.
Read More
