Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Price Target at $48.97

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.4667.

AORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Artivion in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Artivion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Artivion

In related news, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 6,316 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $238,618.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,044.06. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $340,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 185,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,610. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,246. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE:AORT opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.36 and a beta of 1.60. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Artivion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.