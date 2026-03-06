Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $27,300.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,379,465 shares in the company, valued at $46,738,000.95. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $27,710.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,379,398 shares in the company, valued at $46,939,838.22. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,385. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,386,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,606,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,465,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 1,929,639 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

