The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 3,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 to GBX 3,800 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,140 to GBX 3,280 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,474.71.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

LON WEIR traded up GBX 54 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,094. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,213.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,910.12. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,875 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,580. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 123.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

