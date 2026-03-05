Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.97.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. 8,908,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Okta has a 1-year low of $68.77 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,080.54. This trade represents a 42.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $1,026,574.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and key metrics — Okta delivered revenue growth (~11.6% YoY) and subscription momentum, plus stronger remaining performance obligations (cRPO), which underpins the rally. Zacks: Q4 beat

Q4 beat on revenue and key metrics — Okta delivered revenue growth (~11.6% YoY) and subscription momentum, plus stronger remaining performance obligations (cRPO), which underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI agents narrative gives investors a visible growth story — management is positioning Okta as the identity layer for “AI agents,” a product push investors see as a multi‑year catalyst for identity/security spend. Yahoo: Okta Sees AI Agents

AI agents narrative gives investors a visible growth story — management is positioning Okta as the identity layer for “AI agents,” a product push investors see as a multi‑year catalyst for identity/security spend. Positive Sentiment: Analysts keep some conviction — Jefferies reiterated a Buy and $105 target after the print, calling Okta’s focus on accelerating revenue growth encouraging; several other firms reaffirmed Buy ratings (DA Davidson, UBS, Oppenheimer, etc.). Proactive: Jefferies note

Analysts keep some conviction — Jefferies reiterated a Buy and $105 target after the print, calling Okta’s focus on accelerating revenue growth encouraging; several other firms reaffirmed Buy ratings (DA Davidson, UBS, Oppenheimer, etc.). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance — Okta’s Q1 revenue outlook came in slightly below Wall Street estimates and management signaled slower top‑line growth early in FY27, creating uncertainty about near‑term growth trajectory. (Guidance contains bright spots on EPS/cash flow but is viewed as cautious.) Reuters: guidance/slow growth

Mixed guidance — Okta’s Q1 revenue outlook came in slightly below Wall Street estimates and management signaled slower top‑line growth early in FY27, creating uncertainty about near‑term growth trajectory. (Guidance contains bright spots on EPS/cash flow but is viewed as cautious.) Negative Sentiment: Widespread price‑target cuts — despite the beat, many firms trimmed targets (Piper, Citi, Scotiabank, Berenberg, Deutsche Bank, KeyCorp, Needham, Morgan Stanley and others), which reduces analyst‑driven upside and could cap the rally. Benzinga: analyst cuts

Widespread price‑target cuts — despite the beat, many firms trimmed targets (Piper, Citi, Scotiabank, Berenberg, Deutsche Bank, KeyCorp, Needham, Morgan Stanley and others), which reduces analyst‑driven upside and could cap the rally. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction is mixed‑term risk: while shares rose on the beat and AI narrative, softer near‑term revenue guidance and a deceleration in key retention/large‑ACV metrics raise questions about sustaining high growth multiples. MarketWatch: rally but cautious guidance

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

