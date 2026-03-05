Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,971. The company has a market capitalization of $606.11 million, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,520. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 32.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 12.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.