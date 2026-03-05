LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

LXP stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 527,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,972 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,123 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,177,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,508,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

