Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 301,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $274.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 20,153 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $63,481.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 58,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,824.55. This trade represents a 25.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 232,876 shares of company stock valued at $736,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 146.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

