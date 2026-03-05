Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.
Entravision Communications Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 301,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $274.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 20,153 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $63,481.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 58,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,824.55. This trade represents a 25.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 232,876 shares of company stock valued at $736,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.
In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.
