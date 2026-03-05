Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. 326,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

