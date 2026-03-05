Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports.

Owlet Stock Performance

Shares of Owlet stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 381,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,866. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.77. Owlet has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Owlet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Owlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Owlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Owlet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owlet

In related news, CEO Jonathan Harris sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $30,805.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,398.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owlet by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet Baby Care, Inc is a consumer health technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of smart baby monitoring products. The company’s flagship device, the Owlet Smart Sock, is a wearable monitor that tracks a newborn’s heart rate and oxygen saturation levels and transmits real-time data to a mobile app. Owlet has since expanded its product suite to include the Owlet Cam, an HD video monitor with audio and motion alerts, and the Dream Sock, a non-wearable device that collects sleep metrics to help parents understand and improve their baby’s rest patterns.

Founded in 2013 by engineer and father Kurt Workman, Owlet is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

