Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

3/4/2026 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler.

3/4/2026 – Adobe had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Adobe had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Adobe was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/13/2026 – Adobe was given a new $302.00 price target by HSBC Holdings plc.

2/2/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Piper Sandler from “overweight” to “neutral”. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, down from $470.00.

2/2/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

2/2/2026 – Adobe was upgraded by Piper Sandler to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – Adobe had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/14/2026 – Adobe was given a new $350.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

1/13/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “outperform” to “market perform”.

1/12/2026 – Adobe is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “outperform” to “market perform”. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, down from $400.00.

1/5/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, down from $500.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

