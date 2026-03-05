Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):
- 3/4/2026 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler.
- 3/4/2026 – Adobe had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Adobe had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Adobe was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 2/13/2026 – Adobe was given a new $302.00 price target by HSBC Holdings plc.
- 2/2/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Piper Sandler from “overweight” to “neutral”. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, down from $470.00.
- 2/2/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
- 2/2/2026 – Adobe was upgraded by Piper Sandler to “hold”.
- 1/26/2026 – Adobe had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 1/14/2026 – Adobe was given a new $350.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.
- 1/13/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “outperform” to “market perform”.
- 1/12/2026 – Adobe is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “outperform” to “market perform”. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, down from $400.00.
- 1/5/2026 – Adobe was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, down from $500.00.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
