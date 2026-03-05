CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,305. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,501,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 252,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 84,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as a leading online retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States. Through its flagship website CarParts.com and affiliated e-commerce platforms, the company offers replacement components, performance upgrades, maintenance items and collision repair parts for a wide range of domestic and import vehicles. Its product catalog includes engine parts, exterior and interior accessories, lighting, braking systems and powertrain components, supported by an extensive inventory and proprietary order management system.

Founded in 1995 by George Chamoun and headquartered in Torrance, California, CarParts.com has grown from a regional auto parts supplier into a national e-commerce platform.

