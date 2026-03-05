Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBRL. Zacks Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.61 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.49%.The company had revenue of $874.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,083,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,259,512. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 254,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,464 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,368.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Here are the key news stories impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat on the bottom line and revenue slightly above estimates — CBRL reported $0.25 EPS vs. a consensus loss and revenue of $874.8M vs. est. $862.9M, which reassures investors that operations are stabilizing. PR Newswire Earnings Release

Q2 beat on the bottom line and revenue slightly above estimates — CBRL reported $0.25 EPS vs. a consensus loss and revenue of $874.8M vs. est. $862.9M, which reassures investors that operations are stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: High-profile analyst upgrades/target increases — Truist raised its PT to $47 and kept a Buy rating (largest upside among peers), and Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $35 with an Equal Weight rating; these moves provide fresh buy-side support. Truist Note Wells Fargo Note

High-profile analyst upgrades/target increases — Truist raised its PT to $47 and kept a Buy rating (largest upside among peers), and Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $35 with an Equal Weight rating; these moves provide fresh buy-side support. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend (3.3% yield), supporting income investors and providing a valuation floor.

Quarterly dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend (3.3% yield), supporting income investors and providing a valuation floor. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target slightly to $31 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling limited near‑term upside despite the tweak. UBS Note

UBS raised its price target slightly to $31 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling limited near‑term upside despite the tweak. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and analyst commentary available — Investors can review the call and transcripts for management commentary on traffic trends, costs and the narrowed outlook. Earnings Call Summary Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript and analyst commentary available — Investors can review the call and transcripts for management commentary on traffic trends, costs and the narrowed outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and guidance concerns — Revenue declined ~7.9% year‑over‑year and FY26 revenue guidance was updated to a ~$3.2–3.3B range, slightly below consensus, leaving investors cautious about top‑line recovery. Zacks Analysis

Revenue and guidance concerns — Revenue declined ~7.9% year‑over‑year and FY26 revenue guidance was updated to a ~$3.2–3.3B range, slightly below consensus, leaving investors cautious about top‑line recovery. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media criticism — Commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha, WSJ) argues the company still faces execution risks after last year’s brand missteps, which supports calls for more conservative ratings and could limit multiple expansion. Seeking Alpha Critique WSJ Coverage

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.