Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,646,803 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 29th total of 18,647,660 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,319,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,319,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

HR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 2,814,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.