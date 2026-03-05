ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.00. 25,968,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 45,002,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,925,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,989,665.25. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412. Company insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $27,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.