Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $21.71. 29,881,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 27,165,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 target price on Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. This represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

