Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Trading Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 11,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 4,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Sims Metal Management Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

Featured Stories

