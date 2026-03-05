Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.25 and last traded at $90.25. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.4072.
Casio Computer Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.
About Casio Computer
Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.
Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.
