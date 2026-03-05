Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 13,608,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,318,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

More Applied Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,105.86. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.