PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.38. Approximately 22,329,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 27,195,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Partnership expands PYUSD use case — PayPal announced a collaboration with TCS Blockchain to enable digital‑asset settlement of freight invoices, giving PYUSD a concrete B2B payments path that could drive incremental transaction volume and fees.

Stablecoin narrative supports adoption — industry coverage notes PYUSD's growing relevance as the stablecoin market concentrates around a few large players, which helps PayPal's strategic case for wallet and settlement growth.

Recent analyst attention and modest targets create tactical buying — Bank of America initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $48 target (near current levels), which can attract traders looking for a rebound off the post‑earnings low.

Valuation/coverage debate keeps shares volatile — Several pieces are re‑examining PayPal's valuation after a sharp reset in shareholder returns; this fuels trading volume and back‑and‑forth analyst calls rather than a clear directional thesis.

Legal overhang — Multiple law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs for securities class actions tied to PayPal's guidance and the Q4 results (lead‑plaintiff deadline Apr 20, 2026), creating potential settlement risk and management distraction.

Insider selling — SEC filings show meaningful sales by senior executives (EVP Frank Keller and others, plus CAO Chris Natali), which investors often view as a negative signal for near‑term insider confidence.

Earnings miss remains a drag — PayPal's Q4 revenue and EPS shortfall pushed shares to a 12‑month low and is still cited by skeptics as evidence execution must improve before multiple expansion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

PayPal Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,837.66. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

