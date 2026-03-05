Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,220. Clarus has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

