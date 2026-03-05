Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DY. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.70.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE DY traded down $17.74 on Thursday, hitting $369.33. 826,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,482. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $445.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.73 and a 200-day moving average of $326.43.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dycom Industries this week:

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.