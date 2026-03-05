United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,640,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 11,182,332 shares.The stock last traded at $96.91 and had previously closed at $91.56.

Key Headlines Impacting United States Oil Fund

Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 30.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 67.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,709,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.