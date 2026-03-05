United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,640,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 11,182,332 shares.The stock last traded at $96.91 and had previously closed at $91.56.
Key Headlines Impacting United States Oil Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply shock — widening U.S.-Iran conflict and attacks on tankers have pushed benchmarks higher, supporting oil ETFs like USO as traders price in tighter physical flows. Oil prices rise as Iran conflict widens
- Positive Sentiment: Fresh price highs — U.S. crude touched its highest levels since mid‑2025 amid reports of tanker attacks and intensified strikes, which lifts USO exposure to spot and near‑term oil upside. U.S. crude oil touches highest level since June 2025 after Iran says it attacked a tanker
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish positioning in USO — unusually large call buying in USO options suggests speculators and hedgers are positioning for further upside, increasing trading volume and momentum in the ETF.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting forecasts — major houses (e.g., UBS) have raised Brent price forecasts amid the conflict, which reinforces a bullish fundamental outlook that benefits oil‑linked ETFs. UBS raises average Brent price forecasts for first quarter, full year 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. officials say markets are “well supplied” even as they prepare measures — comments from the Treasury signal monitoring and potential support actions for trade in the Gulf; could be stabilizing but not immediately price‑moving. US Treasury Secretary Bessent says oil market well supplied amid Iran war
- Neutral Sentiment: Alternative supplies rising — increased Venezuelan heavy crude flows to U.S. refiners may help alleviate some tightness in specific grades, moderating but not eliminating overall risk premia. Venezuelan Oil Cargoes Are Surging at an Opportune Time
- Negative Sentiment: Possible U.S. intervention in futures markets — the Treasury is weighing actions targeting oil futures to combat rising energy prices; any policy designed to cap or calm futures could blunt the upside for USO. US weighs oil futures market action to combat rising energy prices – WH official
- Negative Sentiment: Weekly inventory build — a larger‑than‑expected weekly crude inventory increase in the U.S. adds downward pressure on prices and could limit sustained gains for USO if builds continue. U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Post Weekly Increase
United States Oil Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
