Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Declines By 15.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,817,775 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 29th total of 25,857,955 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,454,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,280,051.36. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,260.87. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 761.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Key Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.15. 5,769,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,012. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

