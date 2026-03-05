Investors Buy Large Volume of Elys BMG Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys BMG Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elys BMG Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,881.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 11.71. Elys BMG Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Elys BMG Group Company Profile

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices.

